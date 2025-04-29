All Podcasts & Articles

Back to Resources
Logistics Management: Automation, Not Service Frameworks, Will Shape the Yard of the Future

Logistics Management: Automation, Not Service Frameworks, Will Shape the Yard of the Future

Logistics executives have long understood that the yard is indispensable yet overlooked. It’s the noisy, chaotic space connecting highways to warehouses, where trucks queue, trailers idle, and efficiency often slips away. Current approaches to fixing the yard fall into two camps: a patchwork of dated point solutions, or proprietary, services-driven operating models. Neither has delivered. Outdated technology can’t provide the end-to-end visibility yards demand, while service-heavy frameworks often bring cost and disruption risk instead of scalable progress.

Freight Validation: The Critical Foundation of Modern Transportation Logistics

Freight Validation: The Critical Foundation of Modern Transportation Logistics

Freight validation is crucial for ensuring reliable transportation logistics. It guarantees that every shipment meets accuracy, legal, and regulatory standards before becoming part of the supply chain. This process involves multiple checks to verify carrier credentials, shipment documentation, load specifications, and compliance requirements.

TruckDriverNews: Terminal Industries Brings Ryder Systems New AI Tech to Optimize Yards

TruckDriverNews: Terminal Industries Brings Ryder Systems New AI Tech to Optimize Yards

Ryder System, Inc., a leader in supply chain and transportation services, has partnered with Terminal Industries to improve how warehouse yards operate. Together, they have launched a pilot program that uses advanced technology to make yard management more efficient and accurate. This AI-powered technology has achieved a 99% accuracy rate in identifying trucks and trailers at a Ryder warehouse yard in City of Industry, California.

Feightwaves: Terminal Industries Departs Stealth Mode

Feightwaves: Terminal Industries Departs Stealth Mode

Significant attention has been given to advancing warehouse management systems (WMS) in the FreightTech landscape, revolutionizing operations within physical buildings for enhanced transparency and optimization. However, yard management systems (YMS) have received less investment, and their innovations have been relatively dormant compared to WMS. YMS has traditionally relied on manual processes with limited technological support.

FleetOwner: AI Truck Detection Pilot Program Achieves 99% Accuracy

FleetOwner: AI Truck Detection Pilot Program Achieves 99% Accuracy

Ryder System and Terminal Industries used a computer vision technology to automatically index and analyze trucks and trailers at a California warehouse. After 10,000 truck detections, the technology is 99% accurate.

