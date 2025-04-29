All Podcasts & Articles

article

Logistics Management: Automation, Not Service Frameworks, Will Shape the Yard of the Future

Logistics executives have long understood that the yard is indispensable yet overlooked. It’s the noisy, chaotic space connecting highways to warehouses, where trucks queue, trailers idle, and efficiency often slips away. Current approaches to fixing the yard fall into two camps: a patchwork of dated point solutions, or proprietary, services-driven operating models. Neither has delivered. Outdated technology can’t provide the end-to-end visibility yards demand, while service-heavy frameworks often bring cost and disruption risk instead of scalable progress.