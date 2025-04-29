Back to Resources
CONTACT

All Press Releases

Darin Brannan Takes Helm of Terminal Industries as CEO

announcement

Darin Brannan Takes Helm of Terminal Industries as CEO

Excited to share that I've joined Terminal Industries as CEO! Terminal is transforming logistics with AI/ML and computer vision, driving smarter, more efficient operations. ...

Flock Safety and Terminal Industries Formalize Strategic Partnership

announcement

Flock Safety and Terminal Industries Formalize Strategic Partnership

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the leading public safety technology company, has partnered with Terminal Industries, which builds modern solutions that give logistics operators full visibility and control over critical transportation assets using AI computer vision and machine learning. This partnership will enable Terminal Industries to utilize Flock’s industry-leading cameras at logistics sites, including warehouses, fueling stations, and supply chain yards, to increase efficiency and automate processes.

Ryder and Terminal Industries Digitize Yard

announcement

Ryder and Terminal Industries Digitize Yard

“We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology previously, so this is a significant milestone in the race to modernize what is currently a very manual and inefficient process across the industry,” says Karen Jones, CMO and head of new product development at Ryder.

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

2025 Market Guide
Yard Management
Featured Vendor

Technology

Company

REACH US

Ready for your yard of the future?

Connect with our experts today.

Copyright Terminal Industries © 2025 All Rights Reserved

Technical Index