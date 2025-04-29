All Press Releases

announcement
Flock Safety and Terminal Industries Formalize Strategic Partnership
Atlanta, GA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the leading public safety technology company, has partnered with Terminal Industries, which builds modern solutions that give logistics operators full visibility and control over critical transportation assets using AI computer vision and machine learning. This partnership will enable Terminal Industries to utilize Flock’s industry-leading cameras at logistics sites, including warehouses, fueling stations, and supply chain yards, to increase efficiency and automate processes.