If you move freight through ports, rail ramps, distribution centers, and manufacturing plants, you’ve felt it: accessorial charges that show up after the shipment is “done,” but still hit your P&L.

Two of the most common (and most misunderstood) are demurrage and detention.

They sound similar because they’re both time-based penalties tied to equipment usage. But they apply at different points in the container lifecycle, are billed by different parties under different rule sets, and require different operational fixes. Getting the definitions right is table stakes. Reducing them sustainably requires something harder: tight execution at the yard and gate, backed by reliable timestamps and event visibility.

Below is a precise, operations-first breakdown, aligned to how ocean and intermodal stakeholders actually assess charges, plus the yard-level playbook to prevent them, including where a modern yard execution layer like Terminal Yard Operating System™ (YOS) fits naturally.

Why demurrage and detention exist (and why they’re rising)

At a policy level, demurrage and detention are intended to increase equipment velocity and discourage containers from being used as low-cost storage. In the U.S., the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has repeatedly emphasized that these fees should have an incentive function, not be imposed in ways that are unreasonable or disconnected from shipper behavior. That framing matters because it influences how carriers and terminals structure tariffs, dispute processes, and “free time” rules.

At an operations level, the story is simpler:

Chassis, containers, and slots are finite.

Network variability (labor, congestion, appointment systems, inland dwell) makes cycle times less predictable.

The yard is often the least digitized node between TMS/WMS planning and real-world execution, so “time” gets lost between systems.

When yards operate as a data blind spot, you see the same symptoms repeatedly: missed appointments, unverified arrivals, uncertain container location, long driver turn times, and delayed gate-out. Those are exactly the conditions that inflate detention and demurrage.

Definitions that hold up in audits: detention vs demurrage

Demurrage (think: at the terminal, before you pick up)

Demurrage is typically charged when an import container remains at the marine terminal or rail terminal beyond the allowed free time after it’s available for pickup (availability is often tied to discharge, last free day rules, and holds).

In plain operations terms:

Demurrage = you didn’t pick it up fast enough from the terminal.

Common triggers:

Port congestion and appointment scarcity

Customs holds, exams, or other release delays

Misaligned drayage dispatch

Lack of visibility to availability events, holds, and last free day

Who bills it:

Usually the ocean carrier (sometimes the terminal operator depending on the arrangement and tariff)

Where it accrues:

At the port/terminal/rail ramp, not at your facility

Detention (think: outside the terminal, after you pick up)

Detention is typically charged when a container (and sometimes chassis, depending on terms) is kept outside the terminal beyond the allowed free time. It starts after gate-out and ends at empty return / gate-in, subject to the carrier’s equipment interchange rules and the specific contract/tariff.

In operations terms:

Detention = you held the equipment too long once it left the terminal.

Common triggers:

Slow unloading due to dock congestion

Yard congestion and long internal dwell

Missed return appointments

Uncertainty about whether a container is empty, where it is, and when it can depart

Lack of clean, defensible timestamps for arrival, drop, hook, and exit

Who bills it:

Usually the ocean carrier (for container detention)

Chassis providers can apply separate chassis-related charges depending on the interchange model

Where it accrues:

At your facility/yard (and in transit) after pickup, until return

The key timeline (import container): where demurrage ends and detention begins

A simplified sequence helps clarify responsibility:

Vessel discharge at port Container available (subject to holds and terminal processing) Free time clock runs at terminal If not picked up by last free day: Demurrage accrues Gate-out from terminal (dray picks up) Container arrives at consignee yard/DC Free time clock runs while equipment is outside terminal If not returned by last free day: Detention accrues Empty return / gate-in at designated location ends detention

What’s important is not the textbook definition, but the operational implication:

Demurrage is mostly an availability + pickup problem.

Detention is mostly an execution + unload + return problem.

Both become expensive when status events and timestamps are unreliable.

Free time is not universal. It’s tariff- and context-specific.

A frequent mistake is assuming “free time” is standardized. It isn’t.

Free time policies vary by:

Carrier tariff or service contract

Port/terminal rules

Commodity and customer programs

Container type (dry vs reefer)

Inland point and return location constraints

Weekends/holidays treatment

Holds (customs, exams, line holds) and how they affect the clock

The FMC has published guidance and rulemaking materials around demurrage and detention practices, including expectations that charges should be tied to the ability to retrieve/return equipment. Regardless of where you land on policy, the practical takeaway for operators is consistent:

If you cannot prove when the container was actually available, when you attempted pickup/return, and when you physically gated in/out, you will lose leverage in disputes and you’ll pay avoidable fees.

For a detailed understanding of these costs, it's beneficial to explore the differences between detention and demurrage, as well as the factors influencing these charges such as terminal operations or specific YMS software , which can significantly impact efficiency in managing these timelines.

The yard-specific reason detention persists: the execution layer is missing

Most enterprises have invested heavily in:

TMS for planning and freight execution over the road

WMS for inventory, labor, and dock workflows inside the building

But the yard often remains the space between them where:

Trailer/container location is tracked manually

Spotter moves are dispatched by radio

Gate events are recorded inconsistently

Arrival and departure timestamps are partial or delayed

Exceptions are handled by tribal knowledge

That is the “yard digitization gap” in real terms. And it maps directly to detention .

Detention is fundamentally about equipment cycle time outside the terminal. Your yard controls a large share of that cycle time through:

Gate throughput and check-in accuracy

Yard visibility and asset findability

Dock door assignment and scheduling discipline

Spotter task orchestration

Empty confirmation and return readiness

If those are managed manually, you will leak time. Time becomes detention.

High-resolution cost drivers: what actually causes fees at capable operations

For teams that already run appointment systems and have baseline process maturity, the biggest drivers are usually not “lack of effort.” They are micro-frictions that add up:

Detention drivers at the facility/yard

These challenges contribute significantly to detention charges in logistics , which can be minimized with strategic interventions:

Unknown container location (search time turns into hours, not minutes)

Drop-and-hook ambiguity (who has it, where it was dropped, when it moved)

Yard congestion that prevents efficient staging for unload

Spotter bottlenecks with no prioritized queue or rules-based move logic

Gate congestion causing late departures and missed return appointments

Inaccurate timestamps that shorten “defensible” free time in disputes

Exception-heavy security steps for high-value loads handled inconsistently

Demurrage drivers upstream at terminal

No reliable “available” signal integrated into planning

Holds not surfaced early (customs, exams, carrier release)

Appointment scarcity not managed as a capacity problem

Mismatch between dray dispatch and terminal window

Even when demurrage happens upstream, the yard still matters because it affects:

How quickly you can turn empties

How quickly you can position equipment for export loads

Whether you can avoid compounding dwell across cycles

How to reduce demurrage (without pretending you control the port)

You often cannot “operate” the marine terminal, but you can reduce demurrage exposure by tightening four capabilities:

Earlier, cleaner visibility to availability and holds Tie carrier release, terminal availability, customs status, and appointment availability to a single operational view. Appointment strategy as capacity management Treat terminal appointments like dock appointments: scarce slots that require prioritization rules, not ad hoc booking. Dray dispatch aligned to last free day Many demurrage bills come from pickups scheduled based on best intentions instead of hard last free day math. Evidence quality for disputes Even highly capable teams lose disputes due to missing event history. You need accurate timestamps and documented attempts.

Demurrage reduction is primarily an upstream coordination and documentation problem. Detention reduction is where your yard execution can deliver the most direct ROI .

How to reduce detention: focus on cycle time, not “working harder”

The detention playbook that consistently works is built around compressing the time between gate-in and ready-to-return.

1) Make gate events accurate, fast, and automatic where possible

If your check-in process relies on manual entry, you will create timestamp gaps and mis-identification risk (container number, chassis, carrier, seal).

A modern yard execution approach uses computer vision and workflow automation to:

Capture equipment identity accurately

Timestamp arrivals/departures consistently

Reduce gate friction and driver dwell

This matters because detention is a billing clock. If you cannot prove when an asset arrived, where it went, and when it exited, you will pay for your own data quality problems.

2) Cut “asset search time” to near zero

In many yards, the hidden tax is not unloading time. It’s the time spent finding what you already own or control.

Asset visibility needs to be operational, not just a spreadsheet:

What is on-site?

Where is it parked now?

What is its status (loaded/empty/hold/priority)?

What move is required next, and who owns the next action?

Terminal’s Advanced Yard capabilities are designed for this layer of execution, using AI vision and real-time data infrastructure to reduce search and verification work that otherwise drags out equipment turns.

3) Orchestrate spotter moves with rules, not radio

Radio-based tasking creates two problems:

No objective queue or SLA discipline

No structured data trail of when moves were requested, started, completed

A yard that orchestrates moves through a system can:

Prioritize by detention risk (last free day, return appointment time)

Stage empties and returns intentionally

Reduce rehandles by parking logic tied to load attributes

Terminal Yard Operating System™ (YOS) is built to function as the end-to-end yard execution platform, bridging the highway-to-warehouse bottleneck with workflows that connect gate, yard, and dock operations into one operational truth.

4) Make “empty ready” a first-class status, not a guess

Detention often persists because “empty” is not a reliable state. It is a conversation. The result is missed returns, late bookings, and wasted spotter cycles.

A stronger model:

Define “empty ready” criteria (unloaded, inspected if needed, paperwork complete, return location known)

Timestamp the moment the container becomes return-eligible

Trigger return workflows immediately

When this is systematic, your return cadence becomes predictable, and detention drops.

Even when you did everything right operationally, you may still face invoices that require dispute. Disputes succeed when you can produce:

Gate-in/out times at your facility

Evidence of appointment unavailability or terminal constraints

Proof of holds and release timing

Attempt logs and event history

A yard that remains a “data black hole” can’t do that. A yard that is digitized can.

Terminal’s approach, including Terminal-in-a-Camera™ deployments and enterprise-grade event capture, is designed to create that audit trail without adding extra manual work on the yard team.

Practical example: the same container, two outcomes

Scenario: Import container picked up Monday. Free time for detention expires Thursday end-of-day.

Outcome A (manual yard)

Monday: container arrives, manually logged, parked “somewhere near row D”

Tuesday: dock is busy, container not located quickly; spotter is assigned late

Wednesday: unloaded, but “empty” not confirmed until afternoon; return not booked

Thursday: return appointment missed due to late departure from gate

Result: detention charges accrue, and disputes are weak due to fuzzy timestamps

Outcome B (digitized yard execution)

Monday: automated gate capture logs container/chassis ID and timestamps arrival

System assigns a preferred parking location based on attributes and downstream door plan

Spotter moves are queued and prioritized against last free day and return windows

Empty-ready status is captured immediately; return workflow triggers same day

Thursday: container returns within free time

Result: detention avoided, or defensible evidence exists if exceptions occur

The difference is not effort. It’s the presence of an execution system in the yard that compresses cycle time and removes ambiguity.

Where Terminal fits (without ripping out your TMS/WMS)

Most logistics leaders are already driving initiatives around customer experience, automation, resilience, sustainability, and applied AI. The yard is a high-leverage place to do that because it sits between planning systems and physical execution.

Terminal Yard Operating System™ (YOS) is designed to bridge that gap as an end-to-end yard execution platform:

AI-native visibility using proprietary computer vision, which significantly enhances accuracy

Real-time yard data infrastructure that creates a reliable operational record

Workflow automation across pre-arrival planning, check-in/check-out, movement orchestration, and advanced yard/security use cases - a process that saves more time

Network scalability for operators running multi-yard footprints across North America

In detention vs demurrage terms, the most direct impact is typically on detention, because that is where facility-level execution controls cycle time. But improved event accuracy from our AI-native visibility and better coordination can also help teams reduce demurrage exposure by tightening pickup planning and documentation.

Moreover, our cloud-based yard management software solutions offer superior scalability compared to traditional on-premise systems. This flexibility allows for seamless integration with existing TMS/WMS without major disruptions.

The takeaway: demurrage is upstream time; detention is your yard time

If you want a clean mental model:

Demurrage is what you pay when the container sits at the terminal beyond free time.

Detention is what you pay when the container sits with you (or in your network) beyond free time.

Both are time-based. Both are preventable in many cases. And both get worse when the yard lacks system-of-record visibility.

As freight volumes and facility footprints grow while labor availability stays tight, the winning strategy is not asking yards to do more with less through heroics. It’s giving them a modern execution layer that turns the yard from a data black hole into a predictable, auditable, high-throughput node.

That’s the problem Terminal was built to solve, and it’s why yard digitization is increasingly one of the fastest paths to measurable reductions in detention, improved throughput, and a calmer day at the gate.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

