Terminal Industries is bringing Missions™ to Modex 2026, a new execution layer within its Yard Operating System™ that turns every yard workflow into a structured, real-time operational process.

At a conference centered around AI, digitization, and automation, Missions™ focuses on something more specific:

How those ideas actually get executed at the front line of the supply chain.

Modex Is Focused on Transformation. The Yard Is Where It Gets Tested.

Across the 2026 Modex program, the direction is clear, the industry is moving toward:

AI-driven decision-making

Autonomous and adaptive systems

Digitized, connected operations

More resilient and responsive supply chains

As highlighted in the keynote sessions, traditional models are under pressure, and the next generation of supply chains will be defined by systems that can sense, adapt, and execute in real time. But those systems don’t operate in isolation. They rely on execution at the operational edge, and that edge is often the yard.

From Strategy to the Front Line

One of the most consistent themes at Modex is the gap between strategy and execution.

Leaders are discussing near-shoring and network shifts, digital transformation across operation, and AI-enabled optimization.

But those strategies ultimately depend on what happens day-to-day like trucks arriving and departing, trailers being staged and moved, and dock doors being assigned and utilized

This is the “front line” of the supply chain that Modex highlights, and it is still largely managed through manual coordination.

Where Missions™ Fits In

Terminal Yard Missions™ is built specifically for this layer. It structures how work actually happens inside the yard by converting operations into workflows that:

begin from a real-world trigger (arrival, dispatch action, load readiness)

follow a defined sequence of steps

progress through tracked milestones

produce a complete, timestamped record of execution

This is not a visibility layer or a planning tool, it is the system that manages execution itself.

Aligning With AI and Exponential Supply Chains

One of the central ideas at Modex 2026 is the concept of exponential supply chains - systems that use AI and connected technologies to become more adaptive, efficient, and responsive.

Missions™ aligns directly with that model. Each workflow is: informed by real-time data (computer vision, integrations, system inputs), structured into executable steps, and dynamically updated as conditions change

This is how supply chains move from static plans to adaptive execution systems, because adaptability is not just about better forecasting.

It depends on how quickly and reliably operations can respond in real time.

Enabling Resiliency Through Execution

Another major theme this year is resiliency which is often discussed at a network level, but it is built operationally.

In the yard, variability comes from inconsistent processes, lack of coordination between teams, and limited visibility into workflow status. Missions™ addresses this by making execution consistent and observable. Operators can see which workflows are active, delayed, or completed, identify where bottlenecks are forming, and maintain continuity across shifts and operating conditions.

This turns the yard into a more predictable and controlled environment, directly supporting broader supply chain resiliency.

See Missions™ in Action

Terminal Industries will be showcasing Missions™ at booth #A1804! Attendees will see:

a real-world trigger initiate a workflow

execution progress through defined steps and milestones

coordination between gate, yard, and dock operations

a complete, real-time view of workflow status

This is a direct application AI, automation, and orchestration - implemented at the operational level. All within the part of the supply chain where execution matters most.

For teams exploring how AI and automation translate into real-world operations, Missions™ provides a direct view into how execution is evolving inside the yard.