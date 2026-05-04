Lights-Out, Cameras, Action!

The lights-out yard isn’t enabled by automation alone, it is made possible by a system that can truly see.



In this episode, join Terminal CMO Josh Kivenko and special guest, Terminal VP of Engineering Chris Duncan, as he lays out a bold thesis: computer vision is the fulcrum of the lights-out yard, transforming every movement, asset, and interaction into a continuous stream of real-time intelligence. From the gate to the yard to the dock, CV captures the system of record for the physical world, powering everything from automated check-ins and asset tracking to damage detection, security, and dynamic yard density optimization. This is not incremental visibility, it is a structural shift where perception drives execution, seamlessly integrating with WMS, TMS, and operational workflows to orchestrate decisions in real time. The yard of the future will replace humans with dynamic computer vision that sees, understands, and acts on its own.