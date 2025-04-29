CONTACT

Missed us at MODEX?

Terminal Industries Virtual MODEX Booth

Didn't get a chance to stop by our booth at MODEX? We created a virtual MODEX booth experience. Check out a few of our highlights!

01 Survey

Explore our Interactive State of the Yard Survey

Explore interactive insights from 2,000 respondents on the current state of yard management: what's working, what's not, and where logistics is headed.

02 Videos

Check out our Computer Vision in Real Time

Explore our computer vision in action, you can watch how we capture and understand every movement across the yard in real time. These videos show how raw camera footage turns into live, decision-ready visibility without manual input.

03 Yard Efficiency Calculator

Yard Efficiency Calculator

See how much you could save. Get real, customized results in seconds based on your current yard operations.

04 Missions™ Press Release

Terminal Industries Launches Missions™

Terminal Industries just launched Missions™, a breakthrough AI feature that turns chaotic yards into fully coordinated, self-running operations. Instead of teams manually tracking and directing trucks, Missions™ automatically plans and executes every move in real time, saving hours of work and eliminating costly delays.

05 Blog

Read our Latest Article - Chocolate Cargo Thief

Curious about the Kit Kat heist? Check out our latest article to see how a chocolate cargo theft reveals a much bigger issue hiding in the yard and what it means for supply chain visibility.

06 podcast

Listen to our Latest Podcast

Stay up to date with industry news - listen to our latest podcast featuring our SVP of Product & Engineering. In this episode, he talks about how yard Missions automate processes and save 6 hours worth of time.

07 Webinar

Register for our Lights-Out Yard Webinar

The lights-out yard isn’t something you switch on, it’s a new operating reality powered by a system that can think, decide, and coordinate in real time. Join our upcoming webinar to see how AI, automation, and emerging technologies come together to create a fully orchestrated yard that can run itself.

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The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

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Ready for your yard of the future? +1 (737) 279-5032

Give us a call today.

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