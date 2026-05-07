About the Author

Terminal Industries Staff

Terminal Team

Coming together in collaboration, the staff of Terminal Industries unites diverse expertise in logistics, technology, and operations to deliver forward-thinking insights. As a collective, they are leaders in shaping the future of the yard with innovation and measurable impact.

Talk to an expert

"Terminal Teams Offer Responsive Support and Efficient Information Gathering Experience"

Submitted Apr 23, 2026

Overall User Rating: 5.0

Product(s): Terminal Yard Operating System

Overall Comment:"Great service from the Terminal teams exploring my business needs, setup and training and service after implantation has been exceptional "

Evaluation & Contracting - 5

Integration & Deployment - 5

Service & Support - 5

Product Capabilities - 5

Lessons Learned

What do you like most about the product or service?

The ease of use and the the speed in which we can gather information and the ability to ask questions to the Terminal team

What do you dislike most about the product or service?

I have found nothing that I do not like at this time.

Evaluation & Contracting

Why did you purchase this product or service?

  • Create internal/operational efficiencies

  • Improve business process outcomes

  • Improve business process agility

  • Cost management

What were the key factors that drove your decision?

  • Financial/organizational viability

  • Product functionality and performance

  • Product roadmap and future vision

  • Strong customer focus

Which other vendors did you consider in your evaluation?

  • Manhattan Associates

Integration & Deployment

Service & Support

Product Capabilities

Additional Context

Deployment architecture

Cloud (SaaS or PaaS or IaaS)

In which country(s) did your deployment take place?

United States

Reviewer Profile

Operations Manager

Industry:Transportation

Function:Operations

Firm Size: 3B - 10B USD

Deployment Architecture:
Cloud (SaaS or PaaS or IaaS)

Link to the full review:

https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/yard-management/vendor/terminal-industries/product/terminal-yard-operating-system/review/view/6762162

Request a demo