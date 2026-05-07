"Terminal Teams Offer Responsive Support and Efficient Information Gathering Experience"

Submitted Apr 23, 2026

Overall User Rating: 5.0

Product(s): Terminal Yard Operating System

Overall Comment:"Great service from the Terminal teams exploring my business needs, setup and training and service after implantation has been exceptional "

Evaluation & Contracting - 5

Integration & Deployment - 5

Service & Support - 5

Product Capabilities - 5

Lessons Learned

What do you like most about the product or service?

The ease of use and the the speed in which we can gather information and the ability to ask questions to the Terminal team

What do you dislike most about the product or service?

I have found nothing that I do not like at this time.

Evaluation & Contracting

Why did you purchase this product or service?

Create internal/operational efficiencies

Improve business process outcomes

Improve business process agility

Cost management

What were the key factors that drove your decision?

Financial/organizational viability

Product functionality and performance

Product roadmap and future vision

Strong customer focus

Which other vendors did you consider in your evaluation?

Manhattan Associates

Integration & Deployment

Service & Support

Product Capabilities

Additional Context

Deployment architecture

Cloud (SaaS or PaaS or IaaS)

In which country(s) did your deployment take place?

United States

Reviewer Profile

Operations Manager

Industry:Transportation

Function:Operations

Firm Size: 3B - 10B USD

Deployment Architecture:

Cloud (SaaS or PaaS or IaaS)

Link to the full review:

https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/yard-management/vendor/terminal-industries/product/terminal-yard-operating-system/review/view/6762162