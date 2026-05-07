"Terminal Teams Offer Responsive Support and Efficient Information Gathering Experience"
Submitted Apr 23, 2026
Overall User Rating: 5.0
Product(s): Terminal Yard Operating System
Overall Comment:"Great service from the Terminal teams exploring my business needs, setup and training and service after implantation has been exceptional "
Lessons Learned
What do you like most about the product or service?
The ease of use and the the speed in which we can gather information and the ability to ask questions to the Terminal team
What do you dislike most about the product or service?
I have found nothing that I do not like at this time.
Evaluation & Contracting
Why did you purchase this product or service?
Create internal/operational efficiencies
Improve business process outcomes
Improve business process agility
Cost management
What were the key factors that drove your decision?
Financial/organizational viability
Product functionality and performance
Product roadmap and future vision
Strong customer focus
Which other vendors did you consider in your evaluation?
Manhattan Associates
Integration & Deployment
Service & Support
Product Capabilities
Additional Context
Deployment architecture
Cloud (SaaS or PaaS or IaaS)
In which country(s) did your deployment take place?
United States
Reviewer Profile
Operations Manager
Industry:Transportation
Function:Operations
Firm Size: 3B - 10B USD
Deployment Architecture:
Cloud (SaaS or PaaS or IaaS)
Link to the full review:
https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/yard-management/vendor/terminal-industries/product/terminal-yard-operating-system/review/view/6762162