Mission Impossible, Possible: A Single Source of Truth for Every Driver Check-in

Join Terminal CMO Josh Kivenko and SVP of Product Ryan Arroyo as they reveal why traditional yard hardware like RFID failed and how AI-powered Computer Vision is taking its place. Discover how to eliminate manual check-in errors and create a "Single Source of Truth" where every trailer movement is captured with 100% fidelity without a single clipboard. We’ll outline the roadmap for a "Lights-Out" facility that replaces manual interference with a touchless, invisible data layer. Stop chasing trailers and start seeing the future of automated logistics.