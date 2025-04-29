DEMOCONTACT

Yard Security

Know who's at the gate before they're at the gate.

The yard is the most exposed surface of the supply chain. Terminal YOS™ mitigates security risks by binding security, cargo fraud prevention, and custody with core yard management, delivering the industry's only closed-loop system of record for yard operations.

The Problem

Today, most of the yard runs on trust.

Thousands of drivers, carriers, and vehicles move through every week, and the systems guarding the yard were built for paper, not for the volume or the risk.

Perimeter

Long fence lines, blind spots, and after-hours gaps. No one is watching most of it, most of the time.

The Gate

Manual greetings. Hand-waves. Paper logs that go missing. The frontline is the weakest link.

Driver Identity

Physical licenses, eyeball checks. No way to catch a fake, no way to match driver to load.

Carrier Identity

A name and a city. No safety record. No authority check. The riskiest carriers blend in.

Retail Chargebacks

Chaotic dock operations create unverified counts and missing documentation, leaving shipments vulnerable to errors and fraud.

Lack of Visibility

Disparate point solutions to manage yard operations, security, and chain-of-custody leave operators exposed.

The Solution

Multiple Levels of Security Built In to Yard Operations

Terminal Operating SystemTM delivers a multi-layered security solution that protects your yard from every angle from gate to dock.

01CV-Powered Digital Gate

02Perimeter Security

03Carrier Risk Assessment

04Driver Identity Verification

05Load Verification

PRESS RELEASE

"We have established the industry's first true accountability layer to address security threats head-on, resulting in a tightly integrated, end-to-end system of record for yard operations."

- Darin Brannan, CEO Terminal Industries

READ RELEASE

Every load in the supply chain changes hands at the yard, making it the primary target for modern logistics threats. The veteran workforce that historically caught these anomalies has experienced high turnover: 49% for warehouse workers and 90%+ for long-haul drivers.

$725M

cargo theft losses in North America last year

438%

increase in cargo identity fraud complaints


It's time to bring yard security and
yard management together, layer by layer.


Move away from a patchwork of security solutions and services disconnected from daily yard operations. Contact Terminal today to learn more about:

.

  • Perimeter security

  • Carrier risk assessment

  • Driver ID and load verification

  • Digital check-in

.

... and how it all fits into the Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM.

Trusted by those in the know:

Platform

One Modular Platform Infinite Possibilities

From Gate to Dock, Terminal is designed to automate workflows, optimize worker productivity, and deliver maximum visibility of every asset and movement in the yard.

  • AT THE GATE

    Automate and Expedite Gate Operations

    Our system automates and streamlines the entire check-in and check-out process. The AI Computer Vision system accelerates gate flow, improves data accuracy, reduces manual labor, and by integrating with your TMS, manages arrivals and enables digital compliance forms, replacing paper-based inspections.

    More

Featured Content

Summary Post: Yard Management Systems & Yard Workflows Insights

blog

Summary Post: Yard Management Systems & Yard Workflows Insights

The modern yard: from blind spot to control tower For years, the yard was the least digitized link in the supply chain—caught between trucking schedules and warehouse priorities, dependent on phones, clipboards, and good luck.

Gate Entry - Computer Vision

video

Gate Entry - Computer Vision

Gate Entry - Computer Vision

Gate Automation Systems: Boost Security & Efficiency Today

blog

Gate Automation Systems: Boost Security & Efficiency Today

A gate automation system is a technology that turns traditional manual entry points into smart, self-operating access controls. It combines hardware like automated barriers, sensors, and cameras with advanced software to manage vehicle and personnel entry without the need for human involvement.

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

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REACH US

Ready for your yard of the future? +1 (737) 279-5032

Give us a call today.

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