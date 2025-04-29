01CV-Powered Digital Gate
The check-in you already run is security infrastructure. Terminal's YOS already eliminates whole categories of yard risk simply by digitizing the gate. Paper goes away. Trust is replaced with a record.
Yard Security
The yard is the most exposed surface of the supply chain. Terminal YOS™ mitigates security risks by binding security, cargo fraud prevention, and custody with core yard management, delivering the industry's only closed-loop system of record for yard operations.
The Problem
Thousands of drivers, carriers, and vehicles move through every week, and the systems guarding the yard were built for paper, not for the volume or the risk.
Long fence lines, blind spots, and after-hours gaps. No one is watching most of it, most of the time.
Manual greetings. Hand-waves. Paper logs that go missing. The frontline is the weakest link.
Physical licenses, eyeball checks. No way to catch a fake, no way to match driver to load.
A name and a city. No safety record. No authority check. The riskiest carriers blend in.
Chaotic dock operations create unverified counts and missing documentation, leaving shipments vulnerable to errors and fraud.
Disparate point solutions to manage yard operations, security, and chain-of-custody leave operators exposed.
The Solution
Terminal Operating SystemTM delivers a multi-layered security solution that protects your yard from every angle from gate to dock.
PRESS RELEASE
Every load in the supply chain changes hands at the yard, making it the primary target for modern logistics threats. The veteran workforce that historically caught these anomalies has experienced high turnover: 49% for warehouse workers and 90%+ for long-haul drivers.
cargo theft losses in North America last year
increase in cargo identity fraud complaints
Move away from a patchwork of security solutions and services disconnected from daily yard operations. Contact Terminal today to learn more about:
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Perimeter security
Carrier risk assessment
Driver ID and load verification
Digital check-in
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... and how it all fits into the Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM.
Trusted by those in the know:
Platform
From Gate to Dock, Terminal is designed to automate workflows, optimize worker productivity, and deliver maximum visibility of every asset and movement in the yard.
Automate and Expedite Gate Operations
Our system automates and streamlines the entire check-in and check-out process. The AI Computer Vision system accelerates gate flow, improves data accuracy, reduces manual labor, and by integrating with your TMS, manages arrivals and enables digital compliance forms, replacing paper-based inspections.
Real-Time Visibility and Workflow Automation
Optimize Loading and Improve Dock Efficiency
A Unified, Connected Data-Driven System
Featured Content
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The modern yard: from blind spot to control tower For years, the yard was the least digitized link in the supply chain—caught between trucking schedules and warehouse priorities, dependent on phones, clipboards, and good luck.
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