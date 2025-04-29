Yard Visibility
Know where every trailer is, without tagging a single one
Terminal's AI vision identifies and locates every asset in your yard continuously, on a live map, so the hunt for a lost trailer and the manual yard check both disappear.
Yard Visibility
Terminal's AI vision identifies and locates every asset in your yard continuously, on a live map, so the hunt for a lost trailer and the manual yard check both disappear.
The Problem
Trailers go missing inside your own fence, spotters spend half their shift hunting for assets, and the inventory in your system stopped matching reality hours ago. Someone walks the lot with a clipboard once a shift to "do a yard check," and it's wrong by the time they're done. Meanwhile you're paying detention on a trailer you physically cannot find.
The Solution
By utilizing a vehicle-mounted Real-Time Location Service (RTLS) to continuously update asset locations, operations can eliminate manual audits, optimize spotter routing, and better align asset readiness with dock and shipment priorities—all while providing a map-based view to visually track all yard assets, dock doors, and spotter movements.
Here are the most common questions teams have before getting started with Terminal Yard Visibility.
No. Terminal locates assets with computer vision, so there's nothing to tag, issue, or replace.
Continuously updated, not a once-a-shift snapshot.
Yes. Sites roll up into a single network view.
With accurate, timestamped locations managers know exactly when a trailer enters the gate and how long it sits before reaching the dock. This prevents trailers from sitting unlocated and racking up carrier penalties.
GATE MANAGEMENT - Digitize gate check-in and check-out. With Terminal Gate Management, our computer vision system captures key data on trucks, chassis, trailers, and containers and uploads them before the truck stops at the gate. Check-in/out in under two minutes, no clipboard required.
DISPATCH AND SPOTTER ORCHESTRATION - Terminal assigns the next best move automatically, by priority and proximity, so your spotters stop deadheading and your supervisors stop guessing what's urgent.
LOAD VERIFICATION documents what actually leaves the yard. With Terminal Load Verification capture seal numbers, container condition, load configuration, and BOL defeating retail chargeback fraud and producing the ISO 17712 seal record CTPAT and modern cargo insurers expect.
YARD SECURITY - Verify every driver and load before it moves. Terminal Yard Security checks the driver's identity and the carrier's legitimacy against the appointment automatically, so a fraudulent pickup is stopped before it leaves.
CARRIER APPOINTMENT SCHEDULING - Carriers self-schedule and cut dwell. With Terminal Carrier Appointments, carriers self-book, slot appointments dynamically against real arrival times, and tie every appointment to the gate and the dock, so your doors stop sitting idle and then getting slammed.
Let's discuss how Terminal can help you with your yard of the future. Start with one application and only pay for what you need. Contact us today to schedule one of the following:
30-minute demo
Needs discovery call
Yard ROI assessment
Anything else...
Powering the yards for brands large and small.
Resources
blog
OCR (the "AI camera" most gate vendors actually sell) just reads characters into a string and hands the work back to your guard, dispatcher, and clerk, which is why a faster clipboard never transforms a yard. Terminal's computer vision reads, then classifies and understands the whole scene, then acts on it (open the gate, hold the fraudulent carrier, route the reefer), turning recorded data into orchestrated decisions worth 4x ROI in year one.
blog
Terminal Industries is launching Missions™ — a new capability within its Yard Operating System™ that transforms how yard operations are planned, executed, and measured. Missions™ introduces a fundamentally different way to run the yard: not as a collection of disconnected events, but as a system of structured, real-time workflows that govern how work actually gets done. Because despite years of investment in visibility tools, integrations, and tracking systems, the yard remains one of the least controlled environments in the supply chain.
video
Parked Power Unit Asset Inventory - Terminal Industries Computer Vision