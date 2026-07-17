The pitch is everywhere in yard software right now: don't buy the whole suite, start with what you need most, add more as your yard grows. Gate management first. Then visibility. Then dock scheduling. No forced packages, no wasted cost.

We agree completely. Modular is how yard software should be built. Your yards are not identical. A cross-dock in Dallas does not run like a manufacturing yard in Ohio. Start with the parts you need, expand as the yard changes, pay for what you use. That is the right way to buy, and we ship it: modular deployments, configurable components, add applications over time.

The disagreement is not about modularity. It is about what a module actually is.

There are two ways to be modular.

The dated way is the YMS module. Legacy yard systems were built as systems of record: digitize a workflow, log what happened, generate reports. Workers key their actions into it. Any AI is added on top of a platform that was never designed for it. Even when the modules share one platform, they share one job: watching the yard and writing it down. The module sits beside the work.

The deeper issue is how legacy vendors think about the yard. They see it as a series of discrete modules. Gate is one workflow. Visibility is another. Dock scheduling is a third. Each is a separate thing to build, buy, and bolt on. "Modular," in that worldview, means the suite was cut into pieces you can purchase one at a time and wire back together. The unit of thought is the module. You assemble a yard system by stacking workflows.

We did not build modules. We built an operating system. It already models the entire yard, gate to dock, as one connected system (including yard security!). Capabilities are not separate workflows you bolt on. They are apps that run on that one system, and you turn them on. Start with one, add the next, and nothing gets stitched together, because it was never apart. The unit of thought is the yard, not the module.

The tell is in the verbs.

Legacy vendors BOLT ON.

We TURN ON.

They assemble a system. We activate the one you already have.

What makes it one system: an AI-native core.

What lets Terminal behave as one system instead of a stack of parts is the core underneath. Terminal is a Yard Operating System, not a YMS, and that core is not a passive database. It is a live, AI-native model of the yard.

Computer vision perceives what is actually happening, continuously: every truck, trailer, chassis, and container, read from cameras and turned into real-time truth. That becomes a single source of ground truth about the physical yard. Agentic missions act on it: matching arrivals to work, dispatching spotters, sequencing docks, handling exceptions before they become fire drills. AI-native from camera to client, built in, not a "powered by AI" sticker on a records system.

That is the whole difference in one line. Legacy modules record what happened. An AI-native operating system orchestrates what happens next. One sits beside the work. The other runs it.

And it is exactly what makes modern modularity pay off:

Assemble the parts you need. Start with gate acceleration, or load verification, or yard visibility. Run one app or run several. You are not buying a suite you will grow into.

Get started right away. Computer vision sees the whole yard from day one, so your first app has real-time truth immediately. No fleet of tags to install, no manual data-entry regime to catch up.

Only pay for what you use. You pay for the apps you run, not for a bundle sized to your largest possible future.

Add applications as your needs change. This is where a single AI-native system pulls away from a stack of modules. Each new app is not a new integration. It is another job handed to an AI that already sees and understands your yard. The second app is faster than the first, and the marginal cost of the next one trends toward zero. When every capability is a separate workflow, it climbs.

Customize every yard differently. Same operating system, orchestrating each site by its own rules and its own mix of apps. Your Dallas cross-dock and your Ohio plant run exactly what each one needs, on one platform, without becoming two disconnected deployments.

Single pane of glass, because it was one system the whole time.

Because every yard runs the same AI-native operating system, reading from and acting on the same live model, you get something a stack of modules struggles to deliver: one live view across your entire network, gate to dock. Not a reporting integration bolted on after the fact. Not a quarterly data-reconciliation exercise. One source of truth for every yard, orchestrated in real time, from the first app forward.

Modular, done the modern way.

Build your yard software module by module. That instinct is right, and it always has been.

Just be clear on what a module is. In a legacy YMS it is a separate workflow that records the work and gets bolted on. On an AI-native operating system it is an app that orchestrates the work and gets turned on. Same modular idea, two very different decades.

See what starting with one application and scaling across your network looks by booking a demo today.