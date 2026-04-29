Lights Out Yard Episode 2 - Transform Isolated Yard Tasks into Dynamically Chained Missions™

In this month's installment of Lights-Out Yard host Josh Kivenko, Terminal CMO, is joined by Ryan Arroyo, Terminal's SVP of Product and Engineering, to discuss a new paradigm in yard operations: Missions™. Missions™ acts as the execution layer that organizes tasks and disparate yard resources into structured, decision-ready transactions, defining the operational unit that makes workflow autonomy possible. With Missions™ Terminal moves the category forward — from systems that observe yard activity to systems that run it.