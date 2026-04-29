CONTACT

Lights Out Yard Episode 2 - Transform Isolated Yard Tasks into Dynamically Chained Missions™

In this month's installment of Lights-Out Yard host Josh Kivenko, Terminal CMO, is joined by Ryan Arroyo, Terminal's SVP of Product and Engineering, to discuss a new paradigm in yard operations: Missions™. Missions™ acts as the execution layer that organizes tasks and disparate yard resources into structured, decision-ready transactions, defining the operational unit that makes workflow autonomy possible. With Missions™ Terminal moves the category forward — from systems that observe yard activity to systems that run it.

From the Yard to Your Inbox

Stay in the know with the latest logistics news and ideas that turn bottlenecks into breakthroughs.

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

2025 Market Guide
Yard Management
Featured Vendor

Technology

Company

REACH US

Ready for your yard of the future? +1 (737) 279-5032

Give us a call today.

Copyright Terminal Industries © 2025 All Rights Reserved

Technical Index