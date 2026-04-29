Lights Out Yard Episode 3: Turn this ON before you turn the lights OUT

The lights-out yard isn’t a feature. It’s a future state. And it won’t be unlocked by layering automation onto systems that were never built for autonomy.



So that the yard can go dark, it needs a brain. A new class of software designed to coordinate workflows, infrastructure, and physical assets in real time.



Join Terminal CMO Josh Kivenko and industry veteran, Terminal Chief Product Officer Chris Brumett, as they explore what that future actually looks like. In this episode, they discuss how emerging technologies like automated trucks, AMR spotters, drones, and even humanoids could one day operate together in highly orchestrated yard environments, and what kind of system will be required to make that possible.