Lights-Out Yard Episode 6: All Roads Lead to the Dock

The vision of a lights-out yard lives or dies at the dock door.



Automation is closing in on the dock from two directions at once. From the inside, robotics is reaching out of the warehouse and into the trailer itself, taking on loading and unloading work that's stayed stubbornly manual since the shipping container was invented. From the outside, computer vision and AI-driven workflows are pushing autonomy across the yard toward that same door. Two currents, one threshold, and the future of the lights-out yard (and the warehouse) depends entirely on how technology companies and operators manage where they meet.



Join Terminal CMO Josh Kivenko and special guest Alex Allen-Tunsil CRO at Slip Robotics, as they dig into what happens at that threshold: where the two efforts create friction, where they unlock capability neither side could reach alone, and what the dock has to become before a lights-out operation can be anything more than a collection of automated islands.