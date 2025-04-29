DEMOCONTACT

Terminal Industries Partners with Lets Talk Supply Chain

A collection of conversations, clips, and insights from our time with Let’s Talk Supply Chain.

Missed the podcast episode? We created a virtual library so you can stay up to date!

01 Full Podcast

A Conversation on What’s Changing in Supply Chain

In this episode of Let’s Talk Supply Chain, Sarah sits down with Terminal Industries CEO Darin Brannan for a wide-ranging conversation on where the industry is headed.

They get into what it actually means to be AI-native, why certain parts of the supply chain have evolved faster than others, and where inefficiencies still persist beneath the surface.

It’s part industry perspective, part real look at how operations actually run today.

02 Thoughts and Coffee Podcast

Where the Market Is Heading

In this Thoughts & Coffee conversation, Sarah connects with Terminal’s Chief Product Officer to talk through what’s shifting across the market.

One theme stands out: the growing focus on yard operations, and how teams are starting to rethink the role it plays in overall performance.

It’s a short, candid discussion that gives a clear sense of where things are going next.

03 Market Survey

What the Industry Is Seeing

If the yard has been getting more attention lately, this helps explain why.

We pulled together an interactive “State of the Yard” experience that highlights how teams are currently operating, where gaps tend to show up, and what’s starting to change across the industry.

It’s a quick way to see how your perspective compares to what others are experiencing.

04 Video Library

Short Clips, Real Insights

We’ve pulled together a series of short clips from our conversations with Let’s Talk Supply Chain.

Each one focuses on a specific idea, from AI in logistics to the realities of day-to-day operations, all in under a few minutes.

If you prefer quick, focused insights over full episodes, this is a good place to start.

05 Our Technology

What This Looks Like in Practice

A lot of the conversations around the yard raise the same question:

What does “better” actually look like day to day?

In one example, a site reduced check-in time from around 14 minutes to 34 seconds, not by moving faster, but by changing how the process worked.

Small changes at the edge of the operation can have a ripple effect across everything else, from gate flow to warehouse throughput.

If you’re curious how this kind of shift is happening in real environments:

Get in Touch

Whether you’re just starting to explore this or already deep into operations, we can help you think through what’s possible.

We’ll meet you where you are and walk through your setup, your challenges, and what a more connected yard could look like.

Trusted by those in the know.

Or just call

737-279-5032

The yard of the future starts today.

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