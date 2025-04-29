01 Full Podcast
A Conversation on What’s Changing in Supply Chain
In this episode of Let’s Talk Supply Chain, Sarah sits down with Terminal Industries CEO Darin Brannan for a wide-ranging conversation on where the industry is headed.
They get into what it actually means to be AI-native, why certain parts of the supply chain have evolved faster than others, and where inefficiencies still persist beneath the surface.
It’s part industry perspective, part real look at how operations actually run today.