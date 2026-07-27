The Yard Gets No Respect

Chris Brumett, Terminal's Chief Product Officer, went on FreightWaves Today last Friday to talk about yard security. Somewhere in the middle of it, asked why this part of the industry has never attracted real technology investment, he gave the most accurate description of the yard anyone has offered in years:

It's the Rodney Dangerfield of supply chain solutions, which is it gets no respect.

He is right, and the reason he gave is the part worth sitting with: there is often no clear owner of the connection point between over the road and the warehouse.

That is the whole problem in one sentence.

No respect from the org chart

Ask a shipper who owns the warehouse and you get a name in four seconds. Ask who owns transportation, same. Ask who owns the yard and you get a pause.

The yard is the seam. Transportation's metrics stop at the gate. The warehouse's metrics start at the dock. Nobody's bonus is tied to the gravel in between, so nobody fights for it in the budget cycle. It is the orphan asset: everyone's problem when it breaks, nobody's mandate when it works.

Chris made the consequence explicit. Without something effective sitting between over the road and the facility, you are not just leaving productivity on the table inside the building. You are degrading transportation productivity, and you are opening a security exposure at the same time. One unowned seam, three separate bills.

No respect at the guard shack

Here is what Chris described, and what anyone who has walked a yard recently will recognize immediately.

Go out to the gate house. Whatever the site calls it, security shack, guard shack, gate house, the process is the same at the majority of facilities Terminal visits: a human being with a clipboard or a spreadsheet, writing down that a driver checked in, that a license was eyeballed, that the driver is here for this load.

Then, separately, there is the system that actually runs the operation.

Two systems. One holds identity. The other holds the load. Neither talks to the other. And as Chris put it, there is no reason in 2026 for those to be two different systems.

Julie Van de Kamp pushed on it from the carrier side and landed on the detail that should bother everyone: even when the gate confirms the right carrier and the right driver, are they leaving with the right load, in the right trailer? If the logo on the trailer matches the logo on the truck and it is going out empty, it goes out. Right trailer or not.

That is not a technology gap. That is a process running on vibes.

The thieves respect the yard just fine

The one constituency that has correctly assessed the yard's value is organized cargo crime.

Chris cited the FBI number: more than 60% of cargo theft today is impersonation. The old model was bolt cutters, jump the fence, cut the back of the trailer, throw boxes over. That still happens. It is no longer the main event. The main event is somebody presenting as someone they are not and driving out the front gate with the paperwork in order.

Which means the modern theft vector is not a hole in the fence. It is a hole in the data.

Chris named it directly: bad actors see the seams and the lack of digitization, and they build on them. Every point solution you bolt on creates another seam, and the seams are where both inefficiency and attackers live. He called the resulting condition vendor fatigue, and said customers are tired of it.

The yard's reputation problem and the yard's security problem are not two problems. They are the same problem viewed from different departments.

No respect from the systems of record

This is the sharpest thing Chris said, and it deserves to be pulled out.

Most yard tooling today does not drive the process. It records that a process happened. Somebody does a thing, then updates the system, so that if something goes wrong later, there is a record of it.

Traditional yard security works the same way, only worse: a load goes missing, so now go pull the footage. What color was the truck. What was on the plate. What was the trailer ID. What did the driver look like.

Reconstruction after loss, instead of authorization before departure.

Chris's alternative is a digital gate pass. The paper gate pass has been standard in this industry forever. Digitize it, and departure becomes an authorization event: this driver, this power unit, this cargo asset, this load, all verified as belonging together, all cleared to leave as one asset chain. The record is generated as a byproduct of the operation running correctly, rather than assembled afterward from camera footage and a clipboard.

Worth noting what preceded Chris on that broadcast. The lead story was the $600 million verdict against C.H. Robinson, and the entire discussion around it turned on documentation: what was written down, what was in the record, what a plaintiff's attorney can put in front of a jury. Chris opened his own segment by connecting yard efficiency back to that, since moving a driver through the gate faster protects their hours of service, and hours of service is a safety issue.

Put those two segments together and the argument writes itself. The yard is the least instrumented node in the network, and it is generating handwritten records, at a moment when the industry is learning in real time what happens when your records are the case against you.

The rest of the Dangerfield joke

Here is why the metaphor is better than it first appears.

Rodney Dangerfield was not actually a nobody. He was one of the most technically precise comedians of his generation, he sold out Vegas, he anchored Caddyshack, and the comics who knew what they were watching considered him a craftsman. "No respect" was never a description of his talent. It was a description of the gap between his value and his reputation.

Same gap. Same yard.

The yard is not a low-value asset that deserves low-value tooling. It is a high-value asset carrying a low-value reputation, and that reputation is a historical artifact of the fact that nobody could see inside it. You cannot respect what you cannot measure. For thirty years, the yard could not be measured at any price a normal operator would sign off on.

That constraint is gone. Asked what a facility manager should fix immediately, Chris did not lead with AI or cameras or a platform. He led with digitization. Get off the clipboards. Get out of the spreadsheets. Everything else is hard to layer on until the operation is digital.

Then computer vision, which is now both effective and cost-effective, and, as he was careful to say, not the computer vision you remember. Not a security afterthought bolted onto the fence line, but built into the core of the system that runs the operation.

The yard is too valuable to ignore

The convergence Chris kept returning to is already here on the buyer side. Over 90% of the customers Terminal talks to now ask about security alongside operational efficiency. Not one or the other. Both, in one system, because they finally understand those were never separate questions.

Every load in North America stages in a yard. The most expensive assets in the network sit there. The most constrained resource in the network, a driver's clock, burns there. The largest concentration of theft exposure in the network is there. And the operating system for all of it, at most sites, is a whiteboard, a radio, and one spreadsheet on one person's laptop.

The yard did not get "no respect" because it was unimportant. It got no respect because it was invisible, and invisibility got mistaken for insignificance.

The technology to see it costs a fraction of what it did five years ago. The excuse expired.

Rodney Dangerfield never got the respect. For logistics operations to thrive, the yard has to.